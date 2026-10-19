Not all stains are treated the same way, and knowing which is the best alternative depending on the product that caused them can save a lot of time when washing clothes.

In that sense, salt and sparkling water are two allies that can help when what we are trying to remove is a wine stain, whether from clothing or the tablecloth. Combining these ingredients is one of the specific recommendations provided by the University of Georgia extension for spilled wine.

The trick to removing wine stains using salt and sparkling water

In its section devoted to textile care, the institution details that wine stains can be removed by following this procedure:

Sprinkle the fresh stain as soon as possible with table salt (this will allow some of the liquid to be absorbed in the affected area)

Clean the area gently using a sponge dampened with sparkling water or cold water

Dry well with a cloth (dab on the stain)

Let it dry completely

Although this is one of the recommended methods, alternatives are also recommended such as:

Soak the garment for 15 minutes in approximately 1 liter of warm water, 1/2 teaspoon of detergent, and 1 tablespoon of white vinegar

Rinse well after the suggested time has passed

If the stain is still there, it is recommended to dampen a sponge with isopropyl alcohol and clean gently. Then rinse again

When putting the garment in the washing machine, it is best to add a bleach that is safe for the fabrics being cleaned

Important information about stain removal

Before applying any treatment, the institution’s warning is: