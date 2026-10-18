In New York, drivers who find a white and red sign with a black P crossed by a broom must pay attention to the times shown on the sign.

These signs cover the rules of Alternate Side Parking (ASP), a system that requires moving vehicles from certain sections of the street to allow cleaning of public roads.

What the sign means with a black P crossed by a red broom inside a white and red circle

The sign with a black P crossed by a red broom inside a white and red circle means that on certain days and at certain times, which vary by area, parking is prohibited on the side of the street that must be cleaned.

According to the official NYC 311 site, the restrictions remain in effect throughout the entire period indicated on the sign, even if the sweeping vehicle has already passed .

The ASP system allows sanitation crews to clean the space along the curbs, where leaves and dirt often accumulate. To do this, the city requires drivers to remove their vehicles during the established periods.

Can you park if the sweeping truck has already passed?

No, the restriction remains in force throughout the entire indicated time, even when the cleaning crew has already gone down the street.

When the cleaning sign is suspended

ASP has some restrictions on certain legal and religious holidays. It may also change due to adverse weather conditions or emergency situations. It should be noted that it is not in effect on Sundays.

The city publishes an annual calendar with the dates on which these rules do not apply. The suspensions include:

Thursday, January 1 New Year’s Day

Tuesday, January 6 Three Kings’ Day

Monday, January 19 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Thursday, February 12 Lincoln’s Birthday

Monday, February 16 Washington’s Birthday (President’s Day)

Monday, February 16 Lunar New Year’s Eve

Tuesday, February 17 Lunar New Year

Wednesday, February 18 Ash Wednesday

Wednesday, February 18 Losar (Tibetan New Year)

Tuesday, March 3 Purim

Friday, March 20 Idul-Fitr (Eid Al-Fitr)

Saturday, March 21 Idul-Fitr (Eid Al-Fitr)

Thursday, April 2 Maundy Thursday

Thursday, April 2 Easter

Friday, April 3 Good Friday

Friday, April 3 Easter

Wednesday, April 8 Passover (seventh and eighth day)

Thursday, April 9 Passover (seventh and eighth day)

Thursday, April 9 Maundy Thursday (Orthodox)

Friday, April 10 Good Friday (Orthodox)

Thursday, May 14 Feast of the Ascension

Friday, May 22 Shavuot (2 days)

Saturday, May 23 Shavuot (2 days)

Monday, May 25 Memorial Day

Wednesday, May 27 Idul-Adha (Eid Al-Adha)

Thursday, May 28 Idul-Adha (Eid Al-Adha)

Friday, June 19 Juneteenth

Friday, July 3 Independence Day (Observed)

Saturday, July 4 Independence Day

Thursday, July 23 Tisha B’Av

Saturday, August 15 Feast of the Assumption

Monday, September 7 Labor Day

Saturday, September 12 Rosh Hashanah

Sunday, September 13 Rosh Hashanah

Monday, September 21 Yom Kippur

Saturday, September 26 Sukkot (2 days)

Sunday, September 27 Sukkot (2 days)

Saturday, October 3 Shemini Atzeret

Sunday, October 4 Simchat Torah

Monday, October 12 Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Sunday, November 1 All Saints’ Day

Tuesday, November 3 Election Day

Sunday, November 8 Diwali

Wednesday, November 11 Veterans Day

Thursday, November 26 Thanksgiving Day

Tuesday, December 8 Immaculate Conception

Friday, December 25 Christmas Day

If there is snow, ice, or other emergencies, the authorities may announce an extraordinary suspension.

How to know if alternate-side parking is in effect today

Drivers can check the updated status of the program at: