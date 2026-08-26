The United States Postal Service will issue the new Linda McCartney Forever Stamps on September 25, 2026. The collection will feature five different designs based on photographs from McCartney’s portfolio.

The stamps honor McCartney’s work as a photographer, musician and animal rights activist. USPS will sell the collection in sheets of 20.

Why do the new Forever Stamps cost $16.40

The $16.40 price tag applies to a sheet of 20 stamps, not to a single stamp.

Each Linda McCartney Forever Stamp has a value of 82 cents, so 20 stamps add up to $16.40.

Forever Stamps can be used to mail a one-ounce piece of First-Class Mail within the United States, even if USPS increases postage rates in the future.

The United States Postal Service will issue the new Linda McCartney Forever Stamps on September 25, 2026. Chat GPT | IA

When will the Linda McCartney stamps be available?

The stamps are scheduled to be issued on September 25 in New York City. USPS has already listed the collection in its Postal Store with the $16.40 price for a sheet of 20.

The collection will include five unique designs, giving customers multiple images to choose from while keeping the same Forever Stamp value.