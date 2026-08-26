Good news for those who need to apply for their U.S. passport. The U.S. Department of State has set up several special days to submit a passport application without an appointment between Thursday the 27th and Saturday the 29th of August 2026, in different cities across the country.

These are the so-called Special Passport Acceptance Fairs, which allow the procedure to be completed outside the usual hours and places.

Where and at what time to go to apply for an American passport without an appointment

According to official information from the Department of State, these are the locations available without the need for an appointment (walk-in) for those dates:

Thursday, August 27 — Miami, Florida: Miami-Dade College – Wolfson Campus (300 NE 2nd Ave), from 10:00 to 14:00.

Saturday, August 29 — Miami, Florida: Miami General Mail Facility (2200 NW 72nd Ave), from 8:00 to 15:00.

Saturday, August 29 — Clemson, South Carolina: Clemson Post Office (519 College Ave), from 9:00 to 13:00.

At all these locations, service is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment needed. It is advisable to arrive early, since demand at this type of event is usually high and service depends on the flow of people.

What are the Special Passport Acceptance Fairs

The fairs are events organized by acceptance offices, such as post offices, libraries, and courts, to offer passport services in the afternoons, on weekends, or in special locations, outside usual hours and locations. Their goal is to facilitate access to the process for those who cannot come on a regular business day and time.

They are specifically intended for first-time applicants, minors, and anyone who must apply in person using Form DS-11.

The requirements that EVERYONE must meet to get a passport without an appointment

It is important to know whether your case corresponds to this in-person procedure. They must appear in person with Form DS-11:

Those applying for their first passport

Minors under 16 years old (who always apply in person)

Those who are not eligible to renew by mail or online

By contrast, many adults who have already had a passport can renew it by mail or online, without needing to attend one of these fairs. Therefore, before going, it is advisable to check whether your case requires in-person submission or whether you can complete the process from home.