Texas drivers who have a suspended, revoked, canceled, or denied license will not be able to get it back until they pay the reinstatement fee required by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The measure applies statewide, including cities such as Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and El Paso, and affects anyone with a pending matter before the agency.

The DPS established that the fee amount varies depending on the reason for the suspension: most cases require a payment of US$100, while offenses linked to driving under the influence of alcohol (DWI) raise the cost to US$125.

Payment can be completed online through the state’s driver’s license eligibility system .

What is the driver’s license reinstatement fee in Texas?

The reinstatement fee is a mandatory payment that the DPS requires before reauthorizing a suspended, revoked, canceled, or denied driver license. Without that payment, the process remains blocked regardless of whether the driver has already met the rest of the legal requirements.

The exact amount depends on the cause of the suspension. In addition to payment, the DPS may request additional documentation, such as proof of insurance or court records:

Copy of the suspension notice, if available

Full name, date of birth, and license number on each document

Proof of compliance according to the reason for the suspension

What happens if the driver’s license fee is not paid?

As long as the fee is not paid, the driver will not be able to recover their license and will remain barred from driving legally anywhere in the state, including Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and El Paso. Payment can be made online, with processing taking between 24 and 48 hours.

Those who cannot pay the amount online must send the payment along with the documentation of compliance by postal mail to the DPS Central Cash Receiving office in Austin. In that case, the agency estimates up to 21 business days to process the reinstatement.