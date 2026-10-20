Receiving letters and packages is part of everyday life in the United States. However, many people do not know that there is a tool that lets them check what mail is about to arrive at their home, even before they physically receive it.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) offers Informed Delivery, a free service that shows images of certain incoming letters and allows users to check updates on package status.

The tool is available for addresses that meet the eligibility requirements and can be used from a computer, a phone, or through email notifications.

How does the USPS free Informed Delivery service work?

According to the USPS, letters go through high-speed sorting machines that take photos of their front side, where the recipient’s address appears.

Using those images, Informed Delivery lets users preview mail that will soon arrive at their home.

The service’s main functions are:

View grayscale images of the front of certain letters.

Receive emails with a daily summary of upcoming mail and packages.

Check the status of incoming and outgoing packages.

Access the information from the Informed Delivery website or mobile app.

The USPS clarifies that images are provided mainly for letter-size mail processed by automated equipment. Therefore, not all mail items appear in the preview.

In addition, receiving a notification does not necessarily mean that the letter or package will be delivered that same day.

Who can use Informed Delivery in the United States?

The service is available to people who have a residential address, business address, or a post office box located in an eligible ZIP code.

The USPS notes that most ZIP codes allow access to the tool, although there are other conditions that must be met.

For example, the mailbox must have a unique identification code, so some apartment building or condominium addresses may not be eligible.

To use the service with a business address or post office box, a USPS.com business account is required.

How do you sign up for USPS Informed Delivery?

The registration process can be completed from the official United States Postal Service website.

The steps are as follows:

Go to the official Informed Delivery page. Create a USPS.com account or use an existing account. Enter the address to check whether it meets the requirements. Complete the requested account information. Verify identity. Start receiving mail and package notifications.

According to the USPS, activation may vary, but notifications usually begin to be received within three business days after registration.

If the user cannot verify their identity online, the agency indicates that they may go to a USPS office that offers identity verification services.

The service is completely free. In addition to checking images of their mail and package tracking, the user can set up email or text alerts to receive delivery status information.