A new streak of storms threatens much of the southern and southeastern United States, with at least 72 hours ahead of heavy rain, flash flooding, and strong wind gusts that could exceed 55 mph.

According to the weather forecasts, this wet and stormy pattern will continue through the last days of May, covering everything from the Plains to the country’s southeastern coast.

Flood alert: which areas are at highest risk of heavy rain

According to experts from AccuWeather, the main danger will be flash flooding, especially in urban areas and places with poor drainage systems.

Although flooding was recorded over the last 48 hours from Texas to Pennsylvania, the greatest risk will continue to be concentrated in

Southeastern United States

The Mississippi Valley

Parts of Texas

Georgia

South Carolina

North Carolina

Severe storms with hail and dangerous gusts warned

Although flooding is the main concern, the storms may also bring

Hail

Severe wind gusts

Possible isolated tornadoes

For today, Monday, May 25, the main risk will especially cover areas of the Plains.

May is expected to end with bad weather

According to specialists, moisture from the Caribbean and the Gulf will continue fueling the storm pattern through the end of the month, keeping the risk of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flooding active.