This Friday, August 28, a new cycle of severe weather arrives in the country, with heavy rain, intense storms, and strong wind gusts in various regions.

The weather forecasts indicate that the main focus of storms will be over sectors of the central and southern Atlantic coast of the United States, where conditions could become locally severe.

Storm and rain alert for Friday, August 28: the affected areas

According to AccuWeather experts, today, Friday, the most intense storms will concentrate along the central and southern Atlantic coast.

The conditions could cause heavy rain and complications in cities such as

Washington, D.C.

Richmond, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

Downpours could be intense and cause complications in areas with the greatest water accumulation. In addition, wind gusts are expected to reach around 70 mph during the afternoon and evening.

Experts warn of heavy rainfall, hail, and wind gusts

Specialists anticipated that the risk of severe weather would also extend from southeastern Montana to western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa, where there is a threat of

Flooding.

Hail.

Strong wind gusts.

Saturday, August 29: What the weather forecasts say for the weekend

During the weekend, the risk of severe weather will persist. The storm alerts this time are located from northern Utah to the central parts of the Dakotas.