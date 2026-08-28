Used coffee and baking soda are two common household products that can also be reused for some cleaning tasks. One of the practices that became popular on social media consists of placing them in the washing machine to take advantage of their properties.

Although it does not replace traditional liquid soap, it helps absorb moisture and neutralize bad odors. However, it should be used with caution so as not to damage the machine or ruin the clothes.

What is throwing used coffee with baking soda into the washing machine for

This combination is mainly used as a complement to fight strong odors and perform occasional cleaning of the washing machine. Baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize odors, while dried coffee grounds can absorb moisture.

Among the uses attributed to it are:

Neutralize bad odors present in items such as towels or sportswear.

Absorb some of the residual moisture ,

Help with occasional cleaning of the drum, especially during cycles with no clothes.

Reuse coffee grounds before discarding them.

Complement other cleaning products in an economical way.

If the process is carried out with clothes, it is recommended to put the ingredients in a cloth bag or a tightly closed filter.

Step by step: how to throw used coffee with baking soda correctly

First, the coffee should be dry, since if it is placed wet, it can cause stains and undesired results.

Let the used coffee dry. Put it inside a small cloth bag or a tightly closed filter. Add a small amount of baking soda. Its use is recommended on dark, sports, and towel items , and it should be avoided on white or light-colored garments. It can be used to clean the drum with an empty wash cycle.

Why do they recommend throwing used coffee with baking soda into the washing machine?

The recommendation became popular mainly because it allows combining two inexpensive and easy-to-find ingredients with different properties.

Baking soda can help neutralize odors and loosen certain residues, while dry coffee helps absorb some of the moisture and allows the reuse of a household waste item that usually ends up in the trash.

Its use should be occasional and in small amounts.