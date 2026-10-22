On the highways in the United States, some traffic signs can attract attention because of their unusual designs and the messages they convey to drivers. One of them is a black-and-white sign showing a hand over three circles and is related to toll payment.

Its design is part of the signage covered by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the agency responsible for establishing federal standards for traffic control devices.

Recognizing this sign allows drivers to anticipate payment conditions before entering the lane.

What does the black-and-white sign with a hand over three circles mean

The black-and-white sign showing a hand over three circles corresponds to the M4-18 symbol (Exact Change Symbol), used in the U.S. to identify toll lanes that require the exact amount. Its official design appears in the Standard Highway Signs manual, published by the FHWA.

According to the MUTCD, the signs intended for exact-change lanes must include this symbol and indicate, except in systems that operate with tickets, the toll amount for passenger vehicles. That sign may include the legend EXACT CHANGE to reinforce the message.

What should drivers do when they encounter this sign on a highway in the United States

When a driver encounters this sign when approaching a toll station, they should check the amount indicated and verify which payment methods the lane accepts before proceeding. The FHWA explains that toll station signs must provide information on the cost, accepted payment methods, and the lanes enabled for each option.

The MUTCD defines the Exact Change Lane as a toll lane without a toll collector, equipped with a receptacle into which users deposit coins for the exact amount. In these lanes, it is generally necessary to stop the vehicle to make the payment.