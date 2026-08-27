Traffic signs are essential for drivers, as they help them anticipate changes in traffic conditions and warn them of hazards that may require particular attention.

In this context, the traffic sign with two black opposite arrows on a yellow background is known as Two Way Traffic of the most common, and it is essential to know how to act when recognizing it.

What does the traffic sign with opposite arrows on a yellow background mean

This sign warns that the driver is about to enter a road where vehicles will also travel in the opposite direction, that is, traffic is in both directions.

It is generally placed when you are about to leave a one-way road or street to enter another where vehicles travel in the opposite direction.

The two arrows represent precisely this: one direction of travel and another in the opposite direction to warn the driver that there will be oncoming vehicles.

Why is it essential to know this sign

The change in driving conditions requires the utmost attention to traffic and respect for the separation between both directions of travel, especially because this can eliminate the possibility of passing other vehicles.

In these cases, before making an overtaking maneuver it will be essential to verify that there is enough space and that the movement is permitted.

How to act when this traffic sign appears

When encountering this sign on the road, the general recommendation is

Stay correctly within the corresponding lane

Respect the division of the roadway

Avoid overtaking when there is not enough visibility or space

Adjust speed to the conditions of the road and traffic