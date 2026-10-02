A storm system will hit the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic region during the first weekend of October, at the same time that these storms ease in much of the Northeast, giving way to a period of calm before another storm arrives.

These heavy rains will be caused by the arrival of a surge of tropical moisture and could cause flash flooding in several of the affected areas, with rain accumulations of between 2.5 and 7.5 cm.

The outlook for the weekend: What is expected for each day?

On Friday, October 2, a cycle of storms will begin that will hit New Mexico and Texas head-on, while the system continues moving east. During the day, eastern Texas will be one of the areas most affected by the heavy rain.

On Saturday, October 3, tropical moisture will continue to favor new rounds of rain and storms over the Southeast. Among the areas with the highest rainfall are:

Louisiana.

Florida.

Mississippi.

Alabama.

Tennessee.

Georgia.

North Carolina and South Carolina.

On Sunday, October 4, the systems will reach parts of the Mid-Atlantic, and the moisture could move farther north. However, the arrival of drier Canadian air should keep precipitation mostly south of the Interstate 80 corridor.

Which areas could flood over the weekend?

AccuWeather warns of possible flooding, mainly in low-lying areas, urban areas, and places with poor drainage systems, especially when a large amount of rain falls in a short period of time.

Accumulations of between 1 and 3 inches of rain are expected, although higher amounts could be recorded if storms repeatedly affect the same areas.

What about the Northeast?

In much of the Northeast, the passage of the cold front will leave a drier scenario over the weekend . AccuWeather also expects next week to begin with cooler conditions, lower overnight lows, and highs slightly below the historical average.

For this reason, a pause in precipitation is expected in states such as: