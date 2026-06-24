Russia is consolidating its military presence outside its territory with a key installation that redefines its global projection capability.

In one of the most sensitive regions in the world, the country maintains a strategic base that allows it to operate directly over maritime routes and conflict zones.

The most sensitive Russian military base outside its territory

This is the Tartus Naval Base, located in Syria, considered Russia’s most important support point outside the territory of the former Soviet Union. The Tartus base gives it its only direct and permanent access to the Mediterranean Sea. From there, it can:

Deploy naval operations in the Eastern Mediterranean

Project power toward Africa and the Middle East

Secure strategic maritime routes

It is a key piece for its presence outside Eastern Europe.

Fear of a Third World War increases

Beyond its size, Tartus’s importance lies in its location in a region of high geopolitical tension. The Middle East concentrates:

Active conflicts

Global energy interests

Presence of multiple powers

This makes the base a strategic point, but also a sensitive one in the event of possible escalations.

Russia grows as one of the most powerful global powers

The Tartus base allows Russia to: