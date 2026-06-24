In California, a law allows certain tenants to stay in their homes even if they have not paid the rent. However, the situation in which this scenario is covered applies only if the nonpayment was due to a disruption in Social Security deposits beyond their control.

The so-called Social Security Tenant Protection Act of 2025 suspends evictions for nonpayment while benefits interrupted by Social Security are restored. This legislation will remain in effect until January 20, 2029.

Rent Law in California: What will happen now with tenants who do not pay the rent?

California legislation that will remain in effect until 2029 includes a legal concept it calls “Social Security Hardship” that tenants can invoke as a defense when they are threatened with eviction for nonpayment.

Given this, the judge must verify that the interruption was caused by the Federal System and the eviction process for nonpayment may be suspended for up to six months.

The protection extends for 14 days after payments are restored.

What are the requirements for this law to apply?

To invoke this legal concept, the tenant or tenants must be able to prove that Social Security suspended their payments and show that this interruption prevented them from paying the rent.

The legislation does not cancel the debt. The tenant must pay the overdue rent or, in any case, agree on a payment plan with the landlord within 14 days after Social Security payments resume.