The United States took a new measure that affects thousands of people who are carrying out procedures to obtain an immigrant visa. The State Department ordered a temporary pause on appointments related to these applications at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world .

The decision began to take effect while consular officials receive training aimed at strengthening the criteria used to evaluate those seeking to obtain a visa to settle permanently in the country.

The United States pauses immigrant visa appointments

The measure affects consular interviews for immigrant visas, a fundamental step for people who seek to enter the United States legally with the intention of residing there permanently.

Those who already had an interview scheduled began to receive communications about changes to their appointments. According to available reports, those interviews will be rescheduled, although at the moment there is no general schedule indicating when the process will return to normal.

The State Department justified the pause through a global training initiative for consular officials. The goal is to apply the new applicant evaluation criteria more consistently .

Who is affected by the measure?

The change mainly affects those who are processing a U.S. immigrant visa and need to complete a consular interview.

Among them are people seeking to emigrate to the United States through different family or employment categories. The interruption could generate additional delays for those who have already completed much of their process and were waiting for the interview to move forward with the visa issuance.

However, it is important to make a distinction: the measure does not mean that all U.S. visas have been canceled.

Tourist, business, student, and other nonimmigrant visa categories are not part of this global pause of immigrant visa interviews.

What will happen with those who already had an appointment?

People who already had a scheduled interview may receive a cancellation or rescheduling notice. The information available so far does not set a single date for resuming all affected interviews.

For this reason, applicants should periodically check their email and the communications of the U.S. embassy or consulate where they are handling the process.

The State Department also maintains an official tool to check the scheduling status of immigrant visa interviews. There you can verify when the National Visa Center is scheduling cases that meet the requirements and have a visa available.

Does the measure cancel immigration applications?

The pause of interviews does not, by itself, amount to the cancellation of an immigration petition. The change is focused on the consular stage and interview scheduling.

Therefore, those with an ongoing process should not assume that their application was rejected simply because their appointment was suspended or rescheduled.

The situation can result in longer waiting times, especially for families that need to complete the interview to continue with their immigration process.

What should applicants do?

Affected people should keep all documentation related to their process and pay attention to the new instructions they receive from the consulate.

It is also advisable to check the appointment status directly and avoid confusing this measure with a general cancellation of U.S. visas.

For now, the available information points to a temporary pause of immigrant visa interviews, while the U.S. government trains its officials and prepares the application of stricter evaluation criteria.