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The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains on its official website which violations can, if they accumulate on the record, lead to the revocation of a driver’s license.
New York uses a system that assigns a certain number of points based on each violation committed, considering, for example, driving the wrong way or driving while using a mobile device. This makes it possible to measure the number and seriousness of the offenses committed by each driver.
When the maximum limit for a two-year period is reached, the authorities will have the power to invalidate the driver’s license.
When can the Government take away a driver’s license for accumulation of violations?
The New York Driver Violation Point System is the system by which points are assigned to each type of violation and is, according to what is indicated, intended to identify “high-risk drivers”.
This system establishes that all drivers who accumulate 11 points or more in a 24-month period will have their driver’s license suspended.
Why driving the wrong way can lead to a driver’s license being revoked
Driving in the wrong direction carries a penalty of 3 points on the record; if there were already 8 previous points from other violations accumulated in recent months, this offense may be grounds for the license to be suspended.
Violation scoring in New York: the points assigned for each traffic offense
According to what the authorities have stated, the points are distributed as follows
- Speed not specified: 3 points
- Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points
- More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points
- Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points
- Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries: 5 points
- Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points
- Aiding aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points
- Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Improper brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points
- Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points
- Use of a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points
- Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points
- Failure to yield: 3 points
- Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years old: 3 points
- Improper brakes when driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
Accumulating 11 of them through the combination of any of the violations specified above is grounds for the driver’s license to be suspended. In these cases, the duration of the suspension period will be detailed.