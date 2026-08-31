The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains on its official website which violations can, if they accumulate on the record, lead to the revocation of a driver’s license.

New York uses a system that assigns a certain number of points based on each violation committed, considering, for example, driving the wrong way or driving while using a mobile device. This makes it possible to measure the number and seriousness of the offenses committed by each driver.

When the maximum limit for a two-year period is reached, the authorities will have the power to invalidate the driver’s license.

When can the Government take away a driver’s license for accumulation of violations?

The New York Driver Violation Point System is the system by which points are assigned to each type of violation and is, according to what is indicated, intended to identify “high-risk drivers”.

This system establishes that all drivers who accumulate 11 points or more in a 24-month period will have their driver’s license suspended.

Why driving the wrong way can lead to a driver’s license being revoked

Driving in the wrong direction carries a penalty of 3 points on the record; if there were already 8 previous points from other violations accumulated in recent months, this offense may be grounds for the license to be suspended.

Violation scoring in New York: the points assigned for each traffic offense

According to what the authorities have stated, the points are distributed as follows

Speed not specified: 3 points

Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points

Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries: 5 points

Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points

Aiding aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points

Improper brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points

Following another vehicle too closely ( tailgating ): 4 points

Use of a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points

Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points

Failure to yield: 3 points

Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years old: 3 points

Improper brakes when driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points