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- Requirements that visitors’ passports must meet to enter or leave Paraguay without issues
- Requirements that visitors’ passports must meet to enter or leave Mexico without issues
- Requirements that visitors’ passports must meet in Colombia to enter or leave without issues
- Other key points that authorities generally will check
Paraguay, Mexico, and Colombia maintain strict requirements for entry to and exit from the country that all visitors must know in order to travel to these destinations and avoid inconveniences with airlines and immigration authorities.
In this context, knowing the passport requirements of passport in each of these nations is essential, since this allows one to verify in advance that one has an international identification document in condition to make the trip and is an opportunity to renew it if necessary.
Requirements that visitors’ passports must meet to enter or leave Paraguay without issues
The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay explains that for all nonresident visitors, the presentation of a fully valid passport is mandatory both for entry and for exit from the country.
However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin will be required.
Requirements that visitors’ passports must meet to enter or leave Mexico without issues
The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, for its part, also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entry.
“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity, to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is highly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter," the agency states.
Requirements that visitors’ passports must meet in Colombia to enter or leave without issues
In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that all visiting foreigners must present any of the valid credentials listed below, as applicable
- Valid and current passport
- Preferred passport
- Special passport in cases of stateless persons or refugees
- CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document
- Foreigners’ ID card from CAN-MERCOSUR countries
- Temporary Protection Permit-PPT
- Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document
Other key points that authorities generally will check
Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as
- Passport without tears or unofficial markings
- Identity documents required according to each destination
- Full match between the declared data and the information in the documents
- Permits and visas up to date, as applicable in each case
- Compliance with all health and baggage requirements