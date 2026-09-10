En esta noticia
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of New York states on its official website what penalties apply when a driver repeats within a two-year period in the city point system and reaches the permitted limit. If this happens, the driver’s license is suspended.
Driver’s licenses of those who have repeated violations between 2024 and 2026 will be revoked
According to the authorities, the Driver Violation Point System is the alternative used to “identify high-risk drivers”.
In that context, those who accumulate 11 points in a 24-month period, which in September 2026 would be from September 2024, will have their driver’s licenses suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally.
If the violation was committed by another person, it will be necessary to request a hearing to dispute the penalty.
Violations that can cause a driver’s license to be revoked
According to the DMV, the violations that are part of this list are distributed as follows
- Speed not specified: 3 points
- Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points
- More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points
- Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points
- Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury: 5 points
- Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points
- Permitting aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points
- Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Improper brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points
- Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points
- Use of a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points
- Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points
- Failure to yield: 3 points
- Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years of age: 3 points
- Improper brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
Accumulating 11 points for any of the violations previously committed is grounds for the license or driving permit to be suspended.
“If you are found guilty of a traffic violation in another state or country, points are not added to your New York State driving record, unless the violation occurred in Canada”, the authorities report.