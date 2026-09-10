A new change in weather conditions will affect different areas of the United States during the next few hours. While the intense heat will begin to ease in the center, forecasts indicate that in the East of the country temperatures will rise sharply.

Experts warn that this system will favor the formation of heavy rain, severe storms, and possible flash flooding, especially today, Thursday, September 10, and tomorrow, Friday, September 11.

The heat wave will ease in the center of the United States and will appear in the East

According to experts at AccuWeather, a heat wave has affected the south-central United States since the last days of August. In Kansas City, Missouri, temperatures have averaged 6.9° C above normal since August 29.

However, starting today, a cold front will begin to lower temperatures in this area from today Thursday.

The East of the country, meanwhile, will experience the opposite trend with a sharp rise in temperatures and humidity.

Highs of between 26.7° and 32.2° are expected, although the cold may remain in the northern area, such as New England.

Heavy rain with wind this Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11

As it passes, this front will cause rain and severe thunderstorms, in addition to possible flash flooding.

On Friday, the storms will concentrate in the southeast of the country, and there will be a new outlook for the weekend. The advice is to always stay alert to weather updates in case any important change needs to be known.