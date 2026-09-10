The U.S. passport is a key document for all citizens intending to take international trips, but also for those who use it as an approved Real ID alternative to identify themselves within the country.

In this regard, the State Department published on its official website the list of Passport Acceptance Fairs in New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois for those who need to get their copy from scratch during September, but cannot attend the usual service hours and days.

Applying for the passport in New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois during September

According to the State Department, the available locations in September in these states are as follows

New York

Worcester Fire Department (36 Church St), Worcester, NY

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 9am–1pm

Appointment required?: No

Williston Park Library (494 Willis Ave, Unit B), Williston Park, NY

Day: Tuesday, September 22

Hours: 4pm–7pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Texas

Jones Creek Ranch Park (7714 FM 359 Rd), Richmond, TX

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 10am–2pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Liberty Post Office (1515 Sam Houston St), Liberty, TX

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 9am–3pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Bowers Civic Center (3401 Cultural Center Dr), Port Arthur, TX

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 9am–2pm

Appointment required?: No

Desoto Public Library (211 E Pleasant Run Rd, Unit C), Desoto, TX

Day: Saturday, September 26

Hours: 9am–1pm

Appointment required?: No

South Houston Post Office (315 N Allenen Genoa Rd), South Houston, TX

Day: Saturday, September 26

Hours: 8am–1pm

Appointment required?: No

Florida

USPS Snapper Creek Branch (11000 SW 104th St), Miami, FL

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 1pm–6pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Downtown Boynton Beach Post Office (217 Seacrest Blvd), Boynton Beach, FL

Day: Saturday, September 26

Hours: 9am–2pm

Appointment required?: No

Illinois

Morrison-Talbott Library (215 Park St), Waterloo, IL

Day: Friday, September 11

Hours: 9am–3pm

Appointment required?: No

Glen Ellyn Public Library (400 Duane St), Glen Ellyn, IL

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 9:30am–3:30pm

Appointment required?: No

Bryon Public Library District (100 S Washington St), Byron, IL

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 10am–2pm

Appointment required?: No

Fairmont City Community Center (4001 Cookson Rd), Fairmont, IL

Day: Tuesday, September 15

Hours: 9am–4pm

Appointment required?: No

Litchfield Public Library (1205 South State St), Litchfield, IL

Day: Tuesday, September 15

Hours: 10am–4pm

Appointment required?: No

Fairmont City Community Center (4001 Cookson Rd), Fairmont, IL

Day: Saturday, September 19

Hours: 8am–12pm

Appointment required?: No

Latzer Memorial Public Library (1001 9th St), Highland, IL

Day: Friday, September 25

Hours: 9am–3pm

Appointment required?: No

What documents are needed to apply for the American passport this way

To carry out the process it is essential to present the following documentation and meet all the steps listed below

Complete the DS-11 form Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both proof of citizenship and identification Attach an acceptable passport photo to the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport booklet and card are processed)

When the request is being processed, each applicant will be notified by email . The status of the process can be checked at this link.