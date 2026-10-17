When moving around the street, it is very common to see people walking with a cell phone in hand, whether writing messages, talking on the phone or even taking photographs, especially when it comes to tourists. However, this can pose a problem when it distracts the person from their surroundings and prevents them from staying alert to possible risky situations.

Several countries around the world have begun to apply laws to regulate the use of these and other devices on public roads, since this behavior can contribute to accidents with injuries and fatalities. Honolulu , a city in Hawaii , United States, has a rule in its state code that prohibits this practice under certain circumstances and establishes penalties for those who fail to comply.

What does Honolulu’s traffic code establish?

According to section 15-24.23 of chapter 15 of the Honolulu Code, no pedestrian may cross a street or road while looking at a mobile electronic device .

However, there are exceptions. The regulation states that “it shall be a valid defense to any fine imposed for a violation of subsection (a) that the person sanctioned was using a mobile electronic device to make an emergency communication to 911”.

In addition, members of emergency services who use these devices while performing their duties are also exempt from this prohibition.

What devices are included in this law?

By “mobile electronic device” is meant any portable or handheld equipment capable of enabling wireless communication or data exchange between two or more people, or of providing entertainment.

Among the devices included are:

Cell phones.

Text messaging devices.

Pagers.

Personal digital assistants.

Laptops.

Video game devices.

Digital cameras.

What happens when a pedestrian does not comply with this rule?

Those who violate this provision will receive fines whose amounts will increase according to the number of violations committed:

First violation: fine of between $15 and $35 .

Second violation committed within one year of the first: fine of between $35 and $75 .

Third violation or later committed within one year of the first: fine of between $75 and $99.

Can walking distracted be fatal? What the statistics say

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), which cites data from Injury Facts, more than 18% of all traffic accident deaths were pedestrians in 2024. An estimated 7,080 people died in traffic accidents on public roads.

Keeping this in mind, the NSC recommends following a series of safety measures to reduce the risk of accidents: