Saying that the seat belt saves lives is not just a phrase but a reality supported by data. According to information shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2024 of the 22,713 passengers who died in a crash in the United States, almost 50% of them were not wearing a seat belt.

“Buckling up helps keep you safe and protected inside the vehicle, while not buckling up can result in being completely thrown out of the vehicle in a crash, which is almost always fatal,” the agency explains.

While buckling it up is essential, it is not the only factor that should be considered when using this item; the way it is used is also key.

The mistake children and adults should not make when fastening the seat belt

Experts indicate that children and adults should never place the shoulder belt behind the back or under the arm , since this directly interferes with the protective function for which it was designed.

How to use the seat belt correctly

The lap belt and shoulder belt should be secured across the pelvis and rib cage, as they are more capable of withstanding the force of impact than other parts of the body

The belt should be positioned in the center of the chest and away from the neck

The lap belt should rest on the hips, not the stomach

“Always check the fit of your child’s belt in every vehicle. A booster seat may be necessary in some vehicles and not in others,” it is stated.

How to protect children in the vehicle

Authorities explain that all children under 13 years old must ride in the back seat because this is the best place to protect their safety.

In addition, to determine whether the child is ready to use a seat belt, they need to be tall enough to sit without slouching and be able to:

Keep their back against the vehicle seat

Keep their knees naturally bent over the edge of the seat

Be able to rest their feet on the floor