New Hampshire is the only state in the United States that does not have a law requiring adults to wear a seat belt when traveling in a car.

Unlike California, Texas and other states, the regulations allow people aged 18 or older to travel without this device without violating a state law requiring adults to use it, although the official safety recommendation is still to use it.

Adults can travel without a seat belt in New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s special status is confirmed by the National Safety Council, which identifies the state as “the only one without a law promoting seat belt use”.

In the section “USING SAFETY BELTS”, of “NEW HAMPSHIRE DRIVER’S MANUAL”, the obligation to use one appears only for minors. However, at the end of the text, it states: “It is strongly recommended that drivers and passengers of all ages use safety restraints”.

What the law says about minors

The law establishes express obligations to protect minor passengers.

Section 265:107-a of state laws provides that no person may drive a vehicle carrying a passenger under 18 without that passenger using a seat belt or restraint system . The conditions are:

Children under 2 : must travel secured in a rear-facing child restraint system that meets safety standards.

Children under 7 : must use an appropriate child restraint system, except for the legal exception for those who are at least 57 inches tall (approximately 145 centimeters).

Minors under 18: must wear a seat belt when driving a vehicle or a moped, in accordance with the corresponding provision.

The law sets penalties for those who fail to comply with child protection obligations, which can reach $100.

Is it safe to travel without a seat belt?

Just because a behavior is not prohibited by law does not mean it is safe. On this point, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlights the importance of seat belts as one of the most effective measures to reduce injuries and deaths in traffic accidents.

According to the agency, three-point seat belts reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45% for front-seat occupants and the risk of moderate to severe injury by 50%.

National Safety Council data also show a difference between New Hampshire and states that require seat belt use: