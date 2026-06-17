In the United States, the AccuWeather report warns of the arrival of a new storm system to the Great Plains and Midwest region, with a high probability of strong, long-lasting tornadoes.

Likewise, other phenomena such as hail, lightning, and flooding are also forecast in areas with a poor drainage system. The storm will last through Thursday.

The century flood is coming with heavy rain: Which areas could flood?

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, the storms are expected to become especially intense on Wednesday afternoon and evening. During this period, they will concentrate on parts of the Midwest.

The large amount of water that will fall in a short time could cause flooding in states such as:

Illinois.

Indiana.

Iowa.

Wisconsin.

Missouri.

Parts of Minnesota.

Tornado alert: the areas in the crosshairs

One of the greatest dangers of this system is the possible formation of tornadoes in central and northern Illinois. According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), there is an unusually high risk for:

Central and northern Illinois.

Western Indiana.

Eastern Iowa.

Southern Wisconsin.

Areas of Missouri.

Strong wind gusts of 37 mph and thunderstorms: delayed and canceled flights

Due to lightning activity and strong winds with the possibility of tornadoes, as a precaution, certain flights were delayed or canceled.

It could also cause ground delays due to possible flooding of busy streets.