Leaving your shower curtain open after a shower can help reduce moisture and lower the risk of mold and mildew. Here’s how long you should leave it open and what else you can do to keep your bathroom dry.

The way you leave your shower curtain after bathing may affect how quickly it dries and how much moisture remains in your bathroom. While some people prefer to close it for a cleaner look, keeping it closed can trap moisture on the curtain and create conditions that encourage mold and mildew.

Leaving the shower curtain open after showering is generally the better option because it allows air to circulate around the curtain and helps it dry completely.

Should you leave your shower curtain open or closed?

The recommendation is to leave the shower curtain open for at least one hour after showering. This gives the curtain time to air out and dry, reducing moisture buildup that can contribute to mold and mildew.

Keeping it open also allows air to circulate around more of the curtain, which can help it dry faster and more evenly. Gemini IA

There is one benefit to keeping the curtain closed. It can help the liner dry more evenly and prevent water from dripping onto the bathroom floor, where moisture can contribute to mold growth. However, the reduced airflow can also leave moisture trapped on the curtain.

How to prevent mold and mildew in your shower

The material of the curtain or liner can also make a difference. Southern Living recommends considering water-repellent materials such as PEVA or EVA, which can be easier to maintain and do not have the strong chemical odor associated with some vinyl or PVC liners.

Regular cleaning is important as well. The recommendation is to clean shower curtains and liners about once a month to help prevent mold and mildew from accumulating.

So, if your goal is to keep your shower curtain dry and reduce moisture, leave it open for at least an hour after showering and use your bathroom fan during and afterward.