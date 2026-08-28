Mexican citizens who hold the DSP-150 Form together with their passport can travel to and stay in Florida, New York, Illinois, and Georgia, among other U.S. states. This is established by the current federal immigration regulations for holders of this document.

The provision is regulated by the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations and is enforced through the Department of State and the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP). The scope of the benefit depends on whether the traveler completes Form I-94 at the time of entry.

What is the DSP-150 Form and how does it enable travel to those states?

The DSP-150 is a laminated biometric card that combines the functions of a border crossing permit and a B1/B2 visitor visa. When the traveler presents it together with their passport at a land port of entry, they can process Form I-94.

That additional procedure is what enables travel throughout U.S. territory, including Florida, New York, Illinois, and Georgia. Without the I-94, the card alone only allows travel near the border with Mexico.

Requirements to travel with the DSP-150 and the I-94

To access this expanded scope, the traveler must meet these conditions:

Be a Mexican citizen or national

Have a valid DSP-150 Form with biometric identifier

Present the document together with the passport at the port of entry

Complete Form I-94 at the time of entry

How long can Mexicans with the DSP-150 stay in those states?

If the traveler uses the DSP-150 without processing the I-94, their stay is limited to the border zone: up to 25 miles in California and Texas, 55 in Arizona, and 75 in Nevada, for a maximum of 30 days. That scope does not include Florida, New York, Illinois, or Georgia.