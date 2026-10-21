The United States Department of State announced the dates and locations where the passport fairs will be held during November. These days are an alternative for those who cannot complete the process during regular office hours.

During that month, residents of New Jersey, North Carolina, Alabama, California, Arizona, and Vermont will be able to apply for their passports at the special events, provided they meet the requirements established for the process.

Where and when can you apply for a passport without an appointment?

The passport fairs that can be attended without an appointment are the following:

Salisbury, North Carolina

Date: Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Rowan Public Library (201 W Fisher St).

Birmingham, Alabama

Date: Saturday, November 7, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Birmingham Post Office (351 24th St N).

Tucson, Arizona

Date: Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: West Passport Center (7373 E Rosewood St).

Some passport fairs require applicants to schedule an appointment before showing up. The dates and locations are as follows:

Whiting, New Jersey

Date: Wednesday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Manchester Emergency Medical Services Building (82 Lacey Rd).

Tustin, California

Date: Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Veterans Sports Park (1645 Avenida Valencia).

Manchester Center, Vermont

Date: Monday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Manchester Center Post Office (3452 Richville Road).

Nutley, New Jersey

Date: Tuesday, November 10, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Nutley Parks and Recreation Department (44 Park Ave).

Stowe, Vermont

Date: Thursday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Stowe Town Clerk Memorial Hall (67 Main Street).

Hardwick, Vermont

Date: Friday, November 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Hardwick Post Office (52 Mill Street).

Check the numbers to request appointments by clicking here.

Who can take advantage of this opportunity?

The passport fairs are intended for U.S. citizens who need to apply for a passport using Form DS-11, either because they are applying for it for the first time or because they do not meet the requirements to renew it.

Among the people who can attend these events are:

Minors under 16 who need to obtain a passport.

People applying for their first U.S. passport.

People who do not meet the renewal requirements must apply for a new document using Form DS-11.

It is important for applicants to bring the required documentation and the accepted payment methods to complete the process.