Hampshire College, in Massachusetts, United States, will permanently close its doors after the fall 2026 semester, according to its confirmed Board of Trustees.

The more than 60-year-old institution, founded in 1965, said that it does not have the financial resources needed to sustain its operations in the long term. It also said the closure will be carried out in a planned manner to protect, as far as possible, the academic future of its students.

Why Hampshire College is closing

The closure of Hampshire College is the result of a combination of financial difficulties, enrollment problems, and financial obligations that the institution can no longer meet.

Jenn Chrisler, president, wrote a statement together with Jose Fuentes 05F, chair of the board of trustees, and Elle Chan 87F, president-elect, in which they explained that the college tried to increase the number of enrolled students, refinance debt, and obtain new income through the sale of part of its land. But unfortunately, none of the strategies succeeded.

The institution also said that financial pressures worsened over time, and keeping the place operating as usual required cuts that ended up affecting its ability to offer an adequate academic education.

“We are faced with the clear, heartbreaking reality that progress on each of these three key factors has fallen far short of what we had hoped,” the authorities acknowledged.

Another aspect that influenced the decision had to do with the short-term debt tied to the land. According to the message, even a favorable sale of properties would not solve the long-term problems, even less so if enrollment were to remain at current levels.

Given this outlook, the Board concluded that “The College no longer has the resources to sustain full operations and meet our regulatory responsibilities.”

When will Hampshire College permanently close?

Hampshire College expects to complete its closure process by the end of December 2026, after offering students the possibility of continuing their studies during the summer and fall semesters.

According to the message, “The timing of this decision assures that we can leverage the institution’s limited financial resources to facilitate a transition that allows our current students to complete their undergraduate education (either here or at a partner institution), is respectful of our faculty and staff, maintains the value of a Hampshire College degree, and honors the lasting legacy of Hampshire and its alumni.”

It is worth noting that the closure date marks the end of the institution’s operations, but that does not mean its degrees and academic records will disappear. On the contrary, the college confirmed that it will retain the records and that they will remain available to former students .

What will happen to students and future graduates?

On the one hand, current students will have two paths:

Finish their degree at the college through a completion program : Aimed at students who can complete the remaining academic requirements within the calendar.

Transfer to another college. Hampshire College is working with the Five Colleges consortium and other institutions. The authorities recommend reviewing in advance the admission requirements, course equivalencies, and academic plans of the other colleges, since each one differs from the others.

On the other hand, the college said it is seeking to maintain its accreditation and authorization to grant degrees to future graduates. They are currently working with the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education and the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) to ensure that students can receive their Bachelor of Arts degree.

The academic records of these groups will be kept at Hampshire College until December 31, 2026. After that period, custody will pass to the University of Massachusetts Amherst.