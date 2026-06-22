En esta noticia Alan Greenspan dies at 100: what he did and why he was so important

Former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan has died at the age of 100, according to U.S. media reports published this Monday.

Born in March 1926 in New York, Greenspan was at the head of the Fed between 1987 and 2006.

Alan Greenspan dies at 100: what he did and why he was so important

An influential economist who presided over the Federal Reserve for nearly five presidential terms, Greenspan has died from complications arising from the Parkinson’s disease he suffered from, according to his wife Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’ chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent.

Greenspan, nicknamed the “Maestro“, was the Fed chief during the presidencies of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

The son of a stockbroker, Greenspan’s life before finance was marked by music. The New York economist studied clarinet at the prestigious Juilliard School, where composer John Williams graduated, and went on professional tours across the United States playing saxophone and clarinet in the Henry Jerome band.

After traveling across the country, he began a degree in Economics, from which he graduated in 1948.

In 1968, he became an adviser to the presidential campaign of Republican candidate Richard Nixon, and after holding different positions in the administrations of Nixon himself, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, he was nominated by the latter to succeed Paul Volcker as head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Source: EFE.