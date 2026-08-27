The Vatican is experiencing moments of intense reflection after the statements of the new leader of the Catholic Church. During the Jubilee Mass of the Holy See, the Pontiff addressed issues that could redefine the Catholic faith. His words generated great anticipation among theologians and the faithful.

The ceremony carried out by Leo XIV coincided with the liturgical memory of Mary Mother of the Church. Established in 2018 by Pope Francis, this celebration took on new meaning.

In his homily, the Bishop of Rome revealed unexpected aspects about the Virgin Mary. Based on biblical texts, he presented a vision that could transform devotion to her. What implications does this have for millions of Catholics?

Mary as the new Eve: revelation that shakes Catholicism

The Supreme Pontiff analyzed the passage where Jesus gives Mary to the beloved disciple. " Her motherhood took a transcendental leap ", Leo XIV stated. " She became the new Eve, source of spiritual life ."

This interpretation directly links Mary to redemption. The Pontiff emphasized that all ecclesial fruitfulness is born from the Cross. Without this mystery, he warned, faith would be only appearance .

The vision of Leo XIV elevates the Marian role to a new theological level. She is no longer only an intercessor, but an essential part of the divine plan. This could deeply renew popular devotion among believers of the Catholic faith.

The Cenacle and unity: Mary's other great legacy

The second key moment was Mary in the Cenacle with the Apostles. Leo XIV described her as " the living memory of Jesus ." Her presence unified the first Christian community.

The Pope linked this to the current structure of the Church. He highlighted how the " Marian pole " balances and enriches the pontificate. It is a vision that reconciles tradition and modernity.