Storing eggs in the refrigerator door is a common practice, especially because many refrigerators have compartments designed to place them. However, this space is not the most recommended for preserving them.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), eggs should be kept in their original container and on an interior shelf of the refrigerator, where the temperature has fewer variations.

Why is it not recommended to store eggs in the refrigerator door?

According to the USDA, the temperature of the compartments located in the door fluctuates more than that of the inside of the refrigerator due to exposure to warm air every time it is opened.

For this reason, even though the refrigerator has a specific space for placing eggs , the agency recommends keeping them on an interior shelf.

In addition, the USDA points out that temperature fluctuations are important for food safety, since proper refrigeration helps reduce the growth of bacteria such as Salmonella.

What is the best way to store eggs in the refrigerator?

The USDA recommends keeping eggs in their original carton and placing them in the coldest part of the refrigerator, avoiding the door compartments.

For proper preservation, the agency also advises:

Keep the refrigerator at a temperature of 4.4 °C or less.

Store eggs in their original container, on an interior shelf.

Avoid opening the door unnecessarily and close it as soon as possible.

Refrigerate eggs after buying them, without leaving them at room temperature for extended periods.

These recommendations aim to maintain proper storage conditions and reduce the risks associated with temperature variations.