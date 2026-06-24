In recent months, a household tip has begun to go viral on social media and in cleaning groups: cover the broom with aluminum foil to sweep better.

Millions of users claim that this trick completely transforms the way floors are cleaned, especially in cases where fine dirt seems stubborn.

Far from being just a trend, the explanation lies in a physical property often overlooked, which makes aluminum an unexpected ally for keeping the home spotless.

What is aluminum foil used for on the broom?

No matter how often you clean, tiny particles remain stuck to the floor or hidden in the joints. The feeling that “the floor is not completely clean” is common on surfaces such as ceramic, laminate, or vinyl. It is in this context that aluminum stands out.

The trick is effective because of its ability to alter static electricity. By covering the base or bristles of the broom:

It attracts fine dust that is typically scattered when sweeping.

It prevents hair and lint from getting trapped, which is crucial in homes with pets.

It reduces floor static , preventing dirt from reappearing seconds later.

It extends the broom’s lifespan by protecting it from wear and tear.

The result is a considerably more efficient sweep, with fewer passes and without the need to lift dust using additional products.

How to implement the method in a few steps

To take advantage of this trick, no special preparation is required. You only need a sheet of aluminum foil and a regular broom:

Cut a rectangle of aluminum foil large enough to cover the area you want to protect. Wrap the broom, either the bristles or its rigid part. Press firmly to make sure the foil is snug and does not move during sweeping. Use the broom as usual.

In a matter of seconds, you will notice that fine dust collects more easily and that sweeping requires significantly less effort.

How often should the foil be replaced?

To preserve the desired effect, cleaning experts suggest replacing the foil every few days or when it is found to be excessively wrinkled, dirty, or damaged. Its lifespan varies depending on the type of floor and how often it is used.