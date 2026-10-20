Water and vinegar are not only cooking ingredients, but they can also become great allies when it comes to keeping one of the most used appliances in perfect condition: the refrigerator.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States advises using this combination to remove mold that can grow inside when food in poor condition is refrigerated.

Using water and vinegar to clean: when they recommend doing it

A prolonged power outage or going on vacation and leaving food for several days can cause perishable foods to begin to grow mold and release bad odors inside the refrigerator.

In addition to doing a general cleaning with hot water and soap, FSIS explains that vinegar and water can be mixed in equal parts to create a cleaner that removes these fungi and helps put an end to unpleasant odors.

The reason is simple: the acid in vinegar helps destroy mold, making it easier to clean.

Recommendations to complement cleaning with water and vinegar

Another FSIS tip to remove unpleasant odors from rotting food is to wash the inside of the refrigerator with a solution that combines baking soda and water, scrubbing the shelves and the sides of the door. If you do this procedure, it is recommended to let it air out for several days.

You can also sprinkle ground coffee or baking soda -loose or in an open container- on the bottom of the refrigerator so that these ingredients can absorb the bad odors.

Expert tips for keeping the refrigerator clean

To protect food safety, the authorities advise: