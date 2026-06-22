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More and more people are choosing natural alternatives to keep their homes smelling good and reduce their dependence on everyday chemical products.
The most commonly used technique is boiling ingredients with different properties and letting the steam spread through the room. It involves mixing rosemary, mint, and lemon peels.
Unlike industrial air fresheners, this method uses the natural essences of the ingredients and leaves a citrusy, herbal fragrance.
What is the purpose of boiling rosemary, mint, and lemon peels at home
Boiling rosemary, mint, and lemon peels is a very popular homemade practice for naturally scenting indoor spaces. When heated, the ingredients release essential oils and aromatic compounds that help scent the home without the need for sprays or artificial fragrances.
Additionally, many people use it to neutralize odors from the kitchen, dampness, and stale air.
Why it is recommended to boil rosemary, mint, and lemon peels at home
The combination brings together three ingredients with scents that are quite complementary:
- Lemon has citrusy and refreshing notes
- Rosemary adds an intense herbal fragrance
- Mint provides a fresh and revitalizing sensation
For that reason, it is recommended to use it after cooking, on rainy days, or when you want to refresh the room’s aroma.
How to boil rosemary, mint, and lemon peels at home
To do it properly, follow these steps:
- Gather the ingredients (peels from two lemons, two or three sprigs of fresh rosemary, a handful of mint leaves, and one liter of water).
- Place everything in a pot and bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat.
- When it reaches a boil, reduce the heat to low and uncover it so it releases steam gradually
- Keep the pot over the heat for 20 to 30 minutes and add more water if it reduces too much.