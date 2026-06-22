En esta noticia
The mixture of baking soda and orange juice is a great low-cost alternative to include in everyday cleaning routines and, at the same time, scent rooms.
This is because it combines two inexpensive and easy-to-obtain ingredients, both with properties that help remove dirt, neutralize odors, and improve the appearance of various surfaces.
Mixing baking soda with orange juice: why it is recommended and what it is used for
Baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize bad odors and act as a gentle abrasive, capable of helping loosen dirt without scratching most surfaces.
For its part, the citric acid in orange makes it a great ally for helping remove stuck-on residue, as well as providing a sweet, intense fragrance.
How to prepare this mixture to clean and freshen
- Mix orange juice to taste with two teaspoons of baking soda
- Add water (optional)
What are the main uses of this mixture
Although its usefulness will depend on each case, the combination can be used to
- Clean sinks and basins
- Help eliminate odors in drains
- Remove residue from sturdy surfaces
- Freshen containers and utensils
- Assist in cleaning areas with grease buildup