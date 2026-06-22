The mixture of baking soda and orange juice is a great low-cost alternative to include in everyday cleaning routines and, at the same time, scent rooms.

This is because it combines two inexpensive and easy-to-obtain ingredients, both with properties that help remove dirt, neutralize odors, and improve the appearance of various surfaces.

Mixing baking soda with orange juice: why it is recommended and what it is used for

Baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize bad odors and act as a gentle abrasive, capable of helping loosen dirt without scratching most surfaces.

For its part, the citric acid in orange makes it a great ally for helping remove stuck-on residue, as well as providing a sweet, intense fragrance.

How to prepare this mixture to clean and freshen

Mix orange juice to taste with two teaspoons of baking soda

Add water (optional)

What are the main uses of this mixture

Although its usefulness will depend on each case, the combination can be used to

Clean sinks and basins

Help eliminate odors in drains

Remove residue from sturdy surfaces

Freshen containers and utensils

Assist in cleaning areas with grease buildup

The advice is always to use gloves, keep the mixture away from the face, and not mix it with other chemical products.