Strawberries are delicate fruits that require certain care to keep them in good condition. One of the most common mistakes is washing them as soon as they are bought and storing them while still wet, a practice that can encourage spoilage.

According to recommendations from the University of Minnesota, the best thing to do is wait until the time of consumption to wash them with cold water, instead of doing so before storing them.

Why is it not advisable to wash strawberries before storing them?

Strawberries are especially sensitive to moisture. For this reason, washing them in advance and storing them wet can harm their preservation and cause them to spoil faster.

The University of Minnesota recommends washing fresh fruits and vegetables before eating or preparing them, using cold running water, and avoiding cleaning products.

In addition, the university advises against soaking fruits, since this procedure is not necessary to carry out an adequate cleaning.

How should strawberries be washed and stored properly?

To maintain the quality of strawberries during storage, it is important to avoid unnecessary moisture and wash them when they are going to be consumed.

According to recommendations from the University of Minnesota, the following is advised: