Still washing your clothes in hot water? The simple switch experts recommend to save energy and make your clothes last longer.

For decades, hot water was the default for doing laundry: hotter meant cleaner. But modern detergents have changed that idea. Even so, a survey by the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) found that 41% of respondents still wash in hot water most of the time.

According to Consumer Reports, its testing has shown that cold water cleans just as well for most everyday loads, and most modern detergents are designed to work at lower temperatures. The ACI agrees: today’s detergent enzymes perform well in cold water.

The reason is that cleaning depends on three types of energy: the detergent’s chemical action, the washer’s movement, and the water’s heat. “The more one type of energy is used, the less others are needed,” the ACI explains.

How much energy it saves

The biggest savings come from the water heater. ENERGY STAR estimates that heating water accounts for about 90% of the energy a washing machine uses. Switching from hot to warm cuts that roughly in half, and cold water reduces it even more.

Why your clothes last longer

Cold water is also gentler on fabric. It helps prevent:

Fading and dyes bleeding in bright or dark colors.

Shrinking in natural fibers like cotton and wool.

Damage to stretchy fabrics such as spandex, since heat weakens elastic.

It also works better on some stains. Blood and other protein-based stains should be treated in cold water, because heat can “set stains,” according to the ACI.

How much energy it saves to wash your clothes with cold water.

When is hot water still better for washing clothes?

Experts say there are a few exceptions:

Grease and oil: Cooking oil, butter, makeup, or car grease come out more easily in warmer water.

Illness: For towels or sheets used by someone who is sick, the CDC recommends the warmest appropriate water setting and drying the laundry completely.

Very dirty loads: Heavily soiled workwear or muddy clothes can benefit from extra heat.

In every case, the first step is to check the care label on each garment.