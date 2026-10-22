Lemon peel, white vinegar, and baking soda are ingredients that can be used to make homemade cleaning products and reduce the use of plastic containers.

Cornell Cooperative Extension, in New York, recommends making use of these ingredients for different household tasks, from removing soap residue to freshening drains and cleaning the microwave.

What are lemon peel, white vinegar, and baking soda used for

Each ingredient has different properties. Cornell points out that “lemons are acidic” and explains that they can help remove grease, soap residue, and hard water deposits. Their juice can also be used to treat certain stains on countertops and clean copper and brass items, especially when combined with a little salt. The peel, for its part, allows you to take advantage of the citrus scent.

White vinegar is another alternative for household cleaning. Cornell suggests using it diluted in water to make an all-purpose cleaner. If the smell is too strong, lemon juice can be added to soften it.

Baking soda, meanwhile, stands out for its versatility: it can be used to clean pots, pans, tiles, and microwaves, in addition to helping control unpleasant odors from the refrigerator, trash, and shoes.

How to prepare them at home

Cornell ‘s guide includes several preparations to make use of these ingredients in various household tasks:

All-purpose cleaner : mix 1/4 cup baking soda, 1/2 cup vinegar, and a gallon of hot water. The formula is intended to reduce unpleasant odors . : mix 1/4 cup baking soda, 1/2 cup vinegar, and a gallon of hot water. The formula is intended to clean grease and dirt , as well as help

Drains : pour 1 cup of baking soda, then 1 cup of hot vinegar. Let it sit for 5 minutes, then rinse with 2 liters of hot water.

Microwave : mix a few tablespoons of baking soda with water in a microwave-safe cup. Heat it for a few minutes and then clean the inside with a cloth.

Greasy surfaces or residue: use lemon juice or diluted vinegar only when the material is compatible with these ingredients.

Why do they recommend using these ingredients to clean the house

The main advantage is that they allow you to make some cleaning solutions with common ingredients, use products already in the kitchen, and reduce the consumption of plastic bottles when they replace packaged cleaners.