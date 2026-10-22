Robert De Niro, 83, is driving a luxury hotel project in Barbuda, a Caribbean island, with a proposal that combines exclusive accommodation, cuisine and private beachfront residences. The development, called The Beach Club, Barbuda, will feature as its centerpiece Nobu Beach Inn, a Nobu brand hotel that the actor co-founded with chef Nobu Matsuhisa and businessman Meir Teper.

The complex is still under construction and is part of a broader initiative that seeks to integrate luxury tourism with the island’s natural surroundings, known for its white-sand beaches and landscapes.

In this way, the initiative combines the expansion of the Nobu brand with a real estate business aimed at the high-net-worth market.

What the luxury hotel that Robert De Niro is promoting in the Caribbean will be like

Robert De Niro is involved in the development of a new tourist and residential complex in Barbuda, a Caribbean island, together with businessmen James Packer and Daniel Shamoon. The project is called The Beach Club, Barbuda, and its centerpiece is Nobu Beach Inn, a luxury hotel that aims to combine exclusive accommodation, cuisine and wellness experiences in a natural setting. According to Nubu Hospitality, the initiative expands the presence of the Nobu brand on the island, where a beachfront restaurant has already been operating since 2020.

According to Nobu Hotels’ official website, the hotel will feature restaurants, a beach club, spa, gym and various activities for guests with 36 rooms distributed across 17 private villas. The design aims for a low-density development, with buildings integrated into the landscape and two miles of Caribbean coastline.

The project is still in development, but the official Nobu Hotels fact sheet indicates that construction was slated for completion by the end of 2026, which is why the features released correspond to the announced plan and not to a hotel that is already fully open.

The beachfront residences that will be sold from US$12 million and the business behind the project driven by Robert De Niro

In addition to the hotel, the development will include 25 private beachfront villas with starting prices of US$12 million, according to data confirmed by Nobu Hospitality, which describes the homes as four- or five-bedroom bungalows connected by pools, gardens and walkways. In this sense, owners will be able to access the hotel’s services and will have the option of adding their homes to a rental program managed by the complex.

Likewise, Robert De Niro’s involvement goes beyond lending his image to the hotel since the actor is co-founder of Nobu Hospitality, the international brand that combines restaurants, hotels and residences, and takes part in the Barbuda project together with Packer and Shamoon.

De Niro himself explained that the intention is to create a place that complements the island’s natural beauty, rather than imposing itself on the landscape. The project seeks to attract both travelers who want an exclusive experience and buyers interested in acquiring a residence in the Caribbean with access to hotel services.