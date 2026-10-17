Dish soap may have more uses in the home than the conventional one known by everyone, and it also positions itself as an ally when it comes to solving a common textile problem: it helps remove the deodorant stains that remain on garments.

In that sense, the University of Georgia extension provides tips on how to use it correctly to take advantage of its benefits.

Removing deodorant stains using dish soap: how it is used

The university sets out two different ways to use dish soap to remove this type of stain.

The first consists of applying it to the stain and rubbing it undiluted, and then washing as usual. If the affected area has not improved, the advice is to use bleach, sodium perborate bleach, or hydrogen peroxide.

Another way to take advantage of this item found in homes is to apply the preferred commercial cleaner to the reverse side of the stain in the fabric and rub with undiluted dish soap, a process that should be repeated until the stain disappears.

Other tips for those who want to remove deodorant stains from clothing

In addition to the trick for removing the stain, the institution advises:

Always read the care label before trying any stain removal method.

Always test the cleaning products used beforehand in an inconspicuous area to see how they react with the garment’s color.

Store cleaning products as recommended.

Always maintain adequate ventilation.

The mistake you should never make with garments that have deodorant stains

“Never iron or apply heat to a material with a deodorant stain. The combination of chemical and thermal interaction will ruin most fabrics,” the institution warns.