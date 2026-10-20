White vinegar is one of the ingredients commonly used to carry out different cleaning tasks at home. Among its uses is a simple method for removing the mineral deposits that can build up on the showerhead.

According to the University of Georgia, placing a bag of white vinegar around the showerhead can help remove these buildups without having to take the part apart.

The recommendation appears in a publication from its Extension Service, dedicated to sharing practical tips for home maintenance and care.

What is the purpose of placing a bag of vinegar on the showerhead?

With everyday use, the showerhead can accumulate mineral deposits from the water. These residues can stick to its surface and be difficult to remove during routine cleaning.

The University of Georgia suggests using white vinegar to treat these buildups through a process that keeps the product in contact with the showerhead for a set amount of time.

The method consists of placing the vinegar inside a plastic bag and securing it around the part, so that the liquid acts on the mineral deposits.

How do you clean the showerhead with white vinegar?

According to the instructions from the University of Georgia, the procedure can be carried out by following these steps:

Fill a plastic bag halfway with white vinegar. Place the bag over the showerhead, so that the area to be cleaned is in contact with the liquid. Secure the bag to the showerhead with a rubber band to keep it in place. Leave the vinegar to act for approximately one hour.

This technique allows the product to be applied directly to the area where minerals accumulate, without needing to remove the showerhead from its installation.

How long should the vinegar be left on the showerhead?

The University of Georgia recommends leaving the bag of white vinegar in place for approximately one hour.

Before applying the procedure, it is advisable to check that the material and finish of the shower are compatible with acidic products such as vinegar, since some surfaces can be damaged by its use.