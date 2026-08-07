Within home cleaning routines, baking soda has become one of the most widely used products thanks to its properties for absorbing bad odors and helping keep spaces fresh.

In that sense, placing it around the toilet base is a simple home trick to help absorb any type of moisture and neutralize odors that may build up in the bathroom.

Put baking soda around the toilet: what it is for

Baking soda acts as a natural absorbent that can help reduce surface moisture in the bathroom.

By placing it around the toilet base, the goal is to keep this area drier. T his also helps make it easier to remove dirt and neutralize bad odors.

To use it, all you need to do is sprinkle a thin layer around the toilet base and let it sit for several hours before removing the product with a broom or cloth and repeating whenever necessary.

Advantages of using baking soda in the bathroom

In addition to absorbing moisture, this ingredient stands out for

Not leaving strong fragrances

Being easy to apply

Being commonly found in homes

Reducing the use of harsh chemicals.

The advice is always to clean in ventilated areas, use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, and keep products away from the face.