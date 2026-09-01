Baking soda is, within cleaning routines, one of the most popular elements, as it is a crystalline solid that stands out for its properties to neutralize bad odors and deodorize environments.

For its part, hydrogen peroxide offers both disinfecting and whitening benefits, so if it is combined with baking soda, it can become a homemade alternative for cleaning much more easily, and there are those who use it to remove stains from clothing.

Baking soda with hydrogen peroxide: why they recommend mixing them and how it is done

To make this mixture, it is essential to use gloves and always verify that the type of hydrogen peroxide used is 3%. The proportion to prepare the whitening paste is two tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide for every two tablespoons of baking soda.

Using a firm-bristled brush, this paste can be used to clean difficult areas, such as the grout between wall or floor tiles.

It is also used to clean silverware or kitchen utensils. The paste should be applied, left to sit for a few minutes, and then rinsed normally.

If it is intended to whiten yellowed garments, the instruction is to dissolve one or two tablespoons in a bucket of warm water and then leave the garments to soak.

Another mixture with baking soda to include in cleaning routines

Used coffee grounds, an ingredient that is generally thrown in the trash, also actually have great deodorizing and exfoliating properties, especially when combined with the effect of baking soda.

Due to its texture and its different uses, it is a great alternative for those who want to thoroughly clean their kitchen utensils, since it makes it easier to remove dirt from difficult surfaces, such as pans, pots, or silverware.