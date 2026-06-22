Mixing baking soda with apple cider vinegar is a very popular home trick for those who choose to include homemade preparations in their cleaning routines.

This combination, which stands out for its ease of use and low cost, combines the properties of two ingredients commonly found in homes and is used to make it easier to remove dirt from different surfaces.

Mixing baking soda with apple cider vinegar: why it’s recommended and what it’s for

Baking soda combined with apple cider vinegar creates a mixture that can help easily loosen accumulated dirt residue.

Baking soda has mild abrasive properties that help remove residue stuck to hard surfaces, while apple cider vinegar provides deodorizing properties and helps loosen buildups of grease, soap scum, or other accumulations.

How to use the baking soda and apple cider vinegar mixture

This combination can be used for cleaning

Kitchen sinks

Bathroom sinks

Tile grout

Any grease residue

Drains with bad odors

To prepare it, you need two tablespoons of baking soda with a splash of apple cider vinegar.

It is essential to always use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning and to keep the mixture away from your face.