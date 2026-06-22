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Mixing baking soda with apple cider vinegar is a very popular home trick for those who choose to include homemade preparations in their cleaning routines.
This combination, which stands out for its ease of use and low cost, combines the properties of two ingredients commonly found in homes and is used to make it easier to remove dirt from different surfaces.
Mixing baking soda with apple cider vinegar: why it’s recommended and what it’s for
Baking soda combined with apple cider vinegar creates a mixture that can help easily loosen accumulated dirt residue.
Baking soda has mild abrasive properties that help remove residue stuck to hard surfaces, while apple cider vinegar provides deodorizing properties and helps loosen buildups of grease, soap scum, or other accumulations.
How to use the baking soda and apple cider vinegar mixture
This combination can be used for cleaning
- Kitchen sinks
- Bathroom sinks
- Tile grout
- Any grease residue
- Drains with bad odors
To prepare it, you need two tablespoons of baking soda with a splash of apple cider vinegar.