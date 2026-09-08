Mixing baking soda, detergent and toothpaste is a homemade trick for keeping shower enclosures looking like new, since they can easily accumulate soap scum, dirt and stains.

This preparation takes advantage of the benefits of three ingredients easily found in different households, making it possible to give the enclosures a clean and neat appearance.

Mixing baking soda, detergent and toothpaste at home: why they recommend it

This combination is ideal for glass, since each ingredient brings different advantages to the preparation

Baking soda : works as a gentle abrasive to help remove dirt works as a gentle abrasive to help remove dirt

Liquid detergent: helps remove grease and residue

Toothpaste: adds a creamy texture to make cleaning easier

How to prepare this homemade baking soda, detergent and toothpaste mixture at home

To make this homemade cleaner, place a small amount of baking soda in a container, then liquid detergent and finally a pinch of toothpaste.

The three ingredients must be mixed until a homogeneous paste is obtained that can be spread over the glass.

The proportions will depend on the size of the enclosure to be cleaned.

How this trick with baking soda, detergent and toothpaste is applied

To carry out this trick it is necessary

Apply small amounts of the mixture where there is built-up soap or dirt

Spread the mixture using a sponge or soft cloth

Remove the mixture with plenty of water and wipe away the residue with a cloth

Dry the enclosure well to avoid new water marks

The advice is always to clean in ventilated places, use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, and keep the mixture away from the face.