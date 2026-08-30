Paula and Kevin Kinzer built a 2,350-square-foot house near Bend, Oregon, in 1996, using 8,000 aluminum cans and 1,300 recycled tires. The home, known as an Earth Ship, became an example of reuse of discarded materials.

The couple trained in Taos, New Mexico, to learn the Earth Ship construction technique, devised in 1975 by its original creator. They then arranged a loan and the necessary permits to build on a plot of land located on the outskirts of Bend.

What materials did they use to build the house?

In addition to the 8,000 cans and 1,300 tires, the construction incorporated glass bottles and large amounts of discarded wood. These elements served as the structure, filling, and thermal insulation of the home.

The recycled materials that were used in the project were:

8,000 aluminum cans

1,300 tires

Glass bottles

Discarded wood

Each material served a specific function: the earth-filled tires formed the exterior walls, while the cans and bottles were used in interior partitions and decorative details.

How does the home manage to be sustainable?

The house gets water from a rainwater collection system and its own cistern. The electricity for lights and appliances comes from a bank of solar panels installed on the roof.

One propane tank is enough to power the gas kitchen for an entire year. For this low-impact design, the Association of Oregon Recyclers awarded the Kinzers the Alice Soderwall Reuse and Waste Prevention Award.