The refrigerator is one of the most used appliances in every home, and keeping it always clean is essential to ensure good food safety.

In this regard, the University of Illinois Extension provides on its official website the instructions with ingredients and exact proportions that can be put into practice to create a homemade cleaner.

How to prepare the homemade cleaner: ingredients and proportions

The advice from the institution is to mix the following ingredients in a suitable container:

3.78 liters of water

1 tablespoon of unscented household bleach

“ Bleach, which contains sodium hypochlorite, is effective at killing germs when properly diluted ,” explains the CDC.

How to use this homemade cleaner step by step

The instruction for putting this homemade cleaner into practice is:

Remove the shelves, drawers, and removable parts

Wash them all very well using only water and soap

Wipe the surfaces with a clean cloth dampened with the homemade cleaner

Dry all surfaces before putting the shelves, drawers, and parts back in place

Other tips for keeping the refrigerator clean

For its part, the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States recommends keeping the smell fresh by placing an open box of baking soda on a shelf, away from contact with food.

If the bad smell is caused by one of the items inside becoming moldy, the advice is to clean with equal parts vinegar and water, since vinegar provides the acid needed to destroy the mold. If the bad smell persists, it is also recommended to sprinkle ground coffee on the bottom.