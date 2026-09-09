Cleaning the oven is one of those household tasks that are often put off until the buildup of grease, food residues and stains becomes too obvious. The glass door is one of the areas where dirt shows the most, especially when the stains end up forming a yellowish or brown layer that even makes it hard to see inside.

However, there is a homemade method that makes it possible to clean the oven glass using inexpensive products that many people already have at home. The technique combines baking soda, water and white vinegar and, when applied correctly, can help loosen dirt without resorting to specific products or using items that may scratch the surface.

The homemade method for cleaning the oven glass

The procedure begins with a simple ingredient: baking soda. This product is mixed with a small amount of water until a thick, smooth paste is obtained.

Before starting, if the oven model allows the glass panel on the door to be removed, it can be taken apart to work more comfortably and placed on a safe surface. If it is not possible to remove it easily, the recommendation is not to force it and to make sure the oven is turned off before cleaning.

Once the workspace is ready, the baking soda paste must be spread over the glass that has grease and stains. The mixture should cover the dirty areas evenly.

Why the baking soda must be left to work

One of the important points of the method is not to start rubbing immediately .

The recommendation is to let the baking soda paste remain on the glass for several hours. When the stains are particularly stubborn, it can be left overnight.

This time allows the preparation to loosen some of the stuck-on dirt and grease residue, reducing the need to use force when cleaning.

In this way, the method seeks to avoid one of the most common mistakes when cleaning glass: using tools that are too abrasive in an attempt to remove difficult stains.

The second step: apply white vinegar

After letting the baking soda work, it is time to use white vinegar.

A small amount should be sprayed on the surface covered with the baking soda paste. When they come into contact, both products begin to generate a reaction that produces bubbles and foam.

This reaction helps work on the residue that remains stuck to the glass. Once the mixture has started to work, it is recommended to use a non-scratch sponge to remove the remains of food, grease and dirt.

If stains still remain, the process can be repeated until a clean surface is achieved.

How to avoid scratching the oven glass

The goal of this technique is not only to remove stains, but to do so without causing damage to a surface that can be scratched easily.

For this reason, it is important to use a non-abrasive sponge and avoid metal objects, knives or items designed for scraping.

Once the dirt has been removed, the glass should be rinsed with warm water and soap. After that, it is recommended to perform a second rinse with cold water and finish the process using a dry microfiber cloth to remove moisture and leave the surface shiny.

Does it really work for yellow stains?

The stains that appear on the glass are usually related to the buildup of grease, food residues and dirt resulting from frequent use of the oven.

The method can help loosen this type of residue, especially when the baking soda paste is allowed to work for several hours. However, that does not mean that any stain can be completely removed or that the glass will necessarily look like new after just one application .

In cases of heavy buildup, it may be necessary to repeat the procedure until the desired result is achieved.