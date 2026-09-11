A new front will advance over the next few days and will generate strong storms, heavy rain, hail, and dangerous wind gusts in different areas of the United States.

This episode will last throughout the weekend of Saturday the 12th and Sunday the 13th of September and will have especially active weather in parts of the Great Plains, the Midwest, and the Northeast of the country.

Saturday, September 12: strong storms and hail risk are forecast

According to AccuWeather, a round of locally intense storms will arrive on Saturday in the southeastern United States. Some will be strong and will be accompanied by gusts from sections of the Mississippi Valley and the Great Lakes region.

The area of strongest storms will extend from northeastern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska to northwestern Missouri. The main risks will be hail and localized damaging wind gusts.

The forecast does not highlight the possibility of a tornado occurring on this day.

Sunday, September 13: heavy storms and rain are also expected

For Sunday, another round of severe storms could develop in parts of the north-central United States. Intense risks will also remain on this day.

Wind gusts are estimated to reach up to 121 km/h.