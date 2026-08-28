Washing your hair may seem like a simple routine, but the way you cleanse and treat your scalp can affect how your hair looks and feels. A six-step Chinese hair-washing method combines scalp care, massage, herbal treatments, and hydration to help achieve shinier, softer-looking hair.

The routine draws inspiration from Chinese hair-care practices and the Chinese head spa, which combines scalp massages, herbal treatments, and steam. Here are the six steps to incorporate into a regular hair-washing routine.

1. Dry-brush your hair

Before getting your hair wet, gently brush the scalp with a soft-bristled brush. This can help remove product buildup, dead skin cells, and sweat while also detangling dry hair and reducing the risk of breakage.

The key is to use gentle movements and avoid applying too much pressure to the scalp.

2. Use lukewarm water

Wet your hair thoroughly with lukewarm water rather than very hot water. The warmer temperature can help remove excess oil while avoiding the dryness and irritation that hot water may cause.

The technique does not recommend starting with cold water. Instead, use a comfortable temperature during the washing process.

3. Shampoo your hair twice

Apply shampoo primarily to the roots and scalp, then massage gently with your fingertips using circular movements. The first wash helps remove oil and product residue, while the second provides a deeper cleanse.

Avoid scratching the scalp with your nails. After the second wash, rinse thoroughly with warm water.

A six-step Chinese hair-washing method combines scalp care, massage, herbal treatments, and hydration to help achieve shinier, softer-looking hair. Chat GPT

4. Apply a Chinese herbal treatment

The routine also incorporates scalp treatments containing ingredients such as ginseng and ginger. These products are applied directly to the roots and gently massaged into the scalp for two to three minutes.

At the same time, conditioner should be applied from the middle of the hair down to the ends. The treatment should then remain on the hair for the time indicated on the product.

5. Add steam

The next step is to expose the hair to steam for a few minutes while the treatment and conditioner remain in place. This helps soften the hair shaft and allows the products to be absorbed.

The temperature should remain comfortable and never feel excessively hot. A mask can also be applied to the ends, particularly for dry or damaged hair.

6. Finish with cold water

The final step is to rinse with cool or cold water, as long as the temperature is comfortable. This helps remove remaining product and smooth the outer layer of the hair.

The result is hair that can look shinier and less frizzy. The method turns a basic hair-washing routine into a longer ritual centered on cleansing, hydration and scalp care.